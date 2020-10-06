An Estes Park YMCA front desk clerk ran into an unlikely guest early Friday morning after a bear waltzed through the front lobby, according a Facebook post.
Anna Williams was working late at the YMCA of the Rockies when she heard a crashing sound in the front of the building, she said in a Facebook post. Williams went to go check on the noise expecting to find a person who needed help, instead she was confronted by a lumbering black bear raiding the facility's fridge.
"It saw me, and wheeled around to try to get out, but couldn’t get the door open," Williams wrote. "I ran back down to my room, called the front desk so security could be alerted, and then grabbed my phone to document the intruder."
Williams said the bear seemed curious but then startled as though it felt threatened and trapped and began to growl and charge at Williams.
"That’s when I popped back into my room and shut the door," Williams wrote. "A little while later I heard security come in and chase it out."
This time of year, Colorado's bears are entering a stage known as hyperphagia eating 20,000 calories a day to prepare for hibernation, said Bill Vogrin, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
"It's a pretty sad story, because it’s not the bear's fault," Vogrin said. "We don't have problem bears, we have problem people."
When bears see people as a source of food whether that be rummaging through garbage or fridges, it teaches bears not to fear people, Vogrin said.
Instead, people should keep their garbage inside, lock windows and doors and try to haze bears to ensure they have a healthy amount of fear of people, Vogrin said.
"We have to be hypervigilant not to feed them," Vogrin said.