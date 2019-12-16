The Aurora Police Department on Monday released body cam footage of a March incident in which an Aurora police officer was found drunk and slumped over in his patrol car while on duty.
Police had received two reports that an officer in uniform was passed out in an unmarked patrol car that was stopped in the middle of a road near Buckley Air Force Base on March 29.
Fire department crews and nine officers, including Deputy Chief Paul O'Keefe, responded to the scene. Fire crews shattered the passenger window, sending shards of glass into the vehicle, after several attempts to wake him up. After removing his duty belt, an officer and medical crews removed Meier from the car and he was taken to a hospital.
While police did not launch a DUI investigation, Meier voluntarily released hospital records which showed his blood-alcohol content measured 0.450.
During the investigation, Meier admitted he had gone home and drank vodka while on duty.
The police department released a statement on the March incident:
"Questions have been raised as to why this was not a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) investigation and why he was not charged with a DUI-related charge. Due to an inability to exclude a medical condition, and absent confirmatory information a DUI investigation was not conducted. No blood test was done since there was no felony committed and a blood draw could not be forced. However, the hospital did draw blood from Officer Meier for examination and diagnosis purposes."
Meier, 48, was demoted from an agent rank to an officer and received an unpaid suspension, according to the department. Meier's pay was cut more than $20,000, the department said in its statement.