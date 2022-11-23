The suspect in Saturday night’s Club Q shooting had a first court appearance Wednesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing at 11:30 a.m. in 4th Judicial District Court.

Aldrich’s first in-person appearance in court has been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Aldrich, 22, was turned over to sheriff’s officers at the jail by Colorado Springs police. Aldrich had been detained at the hospital, according to police, and is facing 10 arrest-only charges — five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury. They are being held without bond.

