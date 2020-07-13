Colorado Springs firefighters battled a fire that burned eight vehicles at a tow yard east of downtown Monday, according to the fire department.
The fire was reported just before noon in the 5600 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, near Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard.
A crew of 10 firefighters extinguished the fire, according to Colorado Springs fire Capt. Mike Smaldino.
Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the blaze and no injuries were reported.
