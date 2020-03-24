Tuesday will be sunny and warm in Colorado Springs, with a high just over 60, ahead of an even warmer Wednesday that will see a red flag warning and wind gusts near 50 mph.
Tuesday's high of 62 will give way to an even balmier Wednesday, which will see a high of just under 70 and wind gusts up to 45 mph, leading to a red flag warning for fire danger from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-30 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65 and winds from 5-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 50 and winds from 5 to 15 mph. A chance of snow and rain showers, with thunder possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high just over 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.