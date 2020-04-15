Temperatures in Colorado Springs will top out in the mid 50s on Wednesday before falling by nearly 20 degrees Thursday, when snow enters the forecast.
Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies, with a high of 54 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of snow begins after 2 a.m. Thursday and increases to a 40% chance Thursday, when the high will top out at 35. Snow showers will continue into the overnight but clear up by Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 and winds from 15-35 mph. Snow showers likely after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 45 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of shower after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.