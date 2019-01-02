Temperatures are expected to jump this week in Colorado Springs after a frigid welcoming of the New Year, where wind chill temperatures plunged below zero throughout the majority of the state.
"These were the coldest temperatures we have seen this winter, but we were nowhere near the record lows," said meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Mike Mosko.
The daily record low for Jan. 1 in Colorado Springs was set in 1901 at -19 degrees, Mosko reports.
"December's coldest temperature was 0 degrees, and the lowest temperature in November was 11 degrees," Mosko said of this winter.
The high temperature on New Years Eve in Colorado Springs topped out at only 13 degrees. New Year's Day high was 10 degrees while the coldest wind chill was -14.
Temperatures in Colorado Springs will jump to near 40 degrees on Wednesday, but still with some frigid wind gusts. Thursday will be sunny with a high near 49.
The weather will continue to warm with sunny skies, bringing highs near 60 on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will linger in the 50's Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The average temperature in Colorado Springs for the month of December 2018 was 31.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal, according to the service's data.