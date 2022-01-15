Colorado Springs is set for warmer temperatures following the Friday night's snow showers, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.
Following a chilly Friday in which a tenth of an inch of snow fell according to the weather service, the Springs is expected to warm up to a high temperature of 42 degrees Saturday with a 5-mile-per-hour breeze. Temperatures will dip below freezing Saturday night with a low temperature of 27 degrees and a wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday, temperatures are set to climb further with a high temperature of 55 degrees with 10-to-15 mile-an-hour winds. The low temperature for Sunday night will be 24 degrees with winds blowing 5 to 10 mph.
MLK Day Monday: Sunny. High temperature near 58 degrees with wing blowing 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High temperature near 54 degrees. Wind blowing 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High temperature near 40 degrees. Wind blowing around 10 mph.
