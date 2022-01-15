123020-news-weather 02

Braxton Oliver, 12, flinches during a snowball fight at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Snow blanketed El Paso County on Tuesday after an overnight snowfall. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 37 degrees. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

Colorado Springs is set for warmer temperatures following the Friday night's snow showers, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.

Following a chilly Friday in which a tenth of an inch of snow fell according to the weather service, the Springs is expected to warm up to a high temperature of 42 degrees Saturday with a 5-mile-per-hour breeze. Temperatures will dip below freezing Saturday night with a low temperature of 27 degrees and a wind around 5 to 10 mph. 

Sunday, temperatures are set to climb further with a high temperature of 55 degrees with 10-to-15 mile-an-hour winds. The low temperature for Sunday night will be 24 degrees with winds blowing 5 to 10 mph. 

MLK Day Monday: Sunny. High temperature near 58 degrees with wing blowing 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High temperature near 54 degrees. Wind blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High temperature near 40 degrees. Wind blowing around 10 mph.

