After a winter storm pushed through the state Friday, Colorado Springs is expected to get a warmer start to the weekend before seeing snow again, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast.

Saturday weather in Colorado Springs is expected to stay mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures could drop to 18 degrees overnight.

City officials said they expected widespread dense fog to cover the city Saturday morning.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Weather Service predicted snow to return to the city Sunday, with a 60% chance of precipitation and about half an inch of snow accumulation possible, the forecast read. The snow could continue into Monday, the forecast showed, with a 30% of snow showers after noon and a 40% chance of snow Monday night.

Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees. Wednesday, there's a 20% chance of snow showers after noon but a high expected near 41 degrees.

Parts of northwestern Colorado were still issued an avalanche warning by the Weather Center Saturday morning: Park Range, Elk Head Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, Medicine Bow Mountains, Williams Fork Mountains, Ten Mile Range, Gore Mountains, Elk Mountains, Hardscrabble Mountains, Red Table, Ruby Range, West Elk Mountains, Mosquito Range and the Sawatch Range.

Avalanche danger in those areas was considered high, the warning read.

"Avalanches large enough to bury and kill a person are likely through Sunday morning," the warning said. "Many avalanches will run naturally. You can trigger avalanches from the bottom of slopes or from a distance. If you trigger an avalanche it will be large and very dangerous."

Friday's storm left mountain motorists stranded along parts of Interstate 70, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. Avalanches were triggered to reduce the danger of one starting on its own, closing westbound lanes of I-70 at exit 218. Hours later, westbound lanes of the interstate were closed from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel, CDOT said.

Friday night, the state department warned travelers to stay off the roads.

"The Colorado Department of Transportation advises motorists wanting to travel to or from the high country to stay where they are currently located through this weekend," a statement said. "Adverse winter weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, high winds, and low visibility continue to impact various areas of the state. As we head into this weekend, please be advised of forecasted weather and road conditions and adjust your travel plans accordingly."

Treacherous travel did have a silver lining, though, for the state's water supply.

The snowpack in the upper Colorado headwaters area, comprised of Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs and Aspen, was at 114% Friday. Snowpack in southeastern Colorado, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo, was at 115%, according to data from the National Water and Climate Center.

Click here for the National Weather Service's Colorado Springs forecast.