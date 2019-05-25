A warm, windy Memorial Day weekend is ahead for Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 72 degrees Saturday, 78 degrees Sunday and 73 degrees Monday. Skies are expected to be sunny or mostly sunny each day.
"Over the holiday weekend, we are looking at dry, but breezy conditions along the I-25 corridor, especially Sunday/Monday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Each day is expected to be breezy, the weather service reported.
On Saturday and Sunday, 5 to 10 mph winds are expected to increase to 10 mph to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. On Monday, 10 to 15 mph winds are expected to increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Winds could gust at up to 30 mph during the day Monday and up to 35 mph at night.
On average, temperatures reach 72 degrees May 25, 26 and 27 in Colorado Springs, weather service data show.