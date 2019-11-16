A warm, dry weather trend is expected during the weekend in Colorado Springs then followed by chances of light snowfall next week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Temperatures are forecast to remain near 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies while a cold front is expected to move over the northern areas of the state late Saturday, bringing chances of snow and strong winds to the high country, meteorologists report.

Monday and Tuesday are likely to have higher temperatures, closer to 70 degrees in Colorado Springs. Tuesday's overnight low is expected to drop to 34 degrees and chances of rain and snow mixed showers are likely Wednesday, the weather service forecast says.

The high on Wednesday is forecast near 50 degrees with a 40% chance of rain and snow showers throughout the day. The chance of snow showers continues through Thursday with a high near 39 degrees. Friday is expected to be partly sunny with warm weather returning.