The wild swing of weather is predicted to occur in parts of south-central and southeast Colorado, including the Pikes Peak region. Sunny skies will be replaced by cold temperatures, freezing drizzle, and snow from Sunday evening into Monday.

Colorado Springs is expected to have a high temperature near 70 Saturday and high near 60 on Sunday, before dropping to 31 degrees on Monday with a 40% chance of precipitation. Denver will also be warm and sunny, in the 70s on Saturday and high-60s on Sunday, before taking a potential 37-degree temperature swing on Monday with a 50% chance of precipitation. Night-time temperatures across the state will swing even greater to the 20s or lower.

A mix of winter precipitation is likely for many parts of Colorado including the Front Range, the plains, and adjacent southern mountains.

Be ready for hazardous travel conditions, with the possibility of slippery and snowy roads. Impacts are expected for Monday morning commutes, especially over the plains. New traction laws are also in place on I-70. Make sure you and your vehicle are fully prepared. Be safe out there and use caution when it comes to some of the most dangerous roads in the state. For the latest updates on road conditions and closures, please visit cotrip.org.