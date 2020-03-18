Wednesday will be warm and breezy in Colorado Springs ahead of a wet trio of days.
The high will top out just under 65 today, with winds from 5-20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. But showers enter the forecast tonight and into Thursday, when a rain/snow mix is expected. A chance of precipitation hangs around through Saturday night.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Rain and snow ahead of 1 p.m., changing to snow; a 80% chance of precipitation. Accumulation of less than a half inch expected A high of 44, with winds from 10-30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just under 35 and winds from 10-15 mph. A 30% chance of snow after 12 p.m.
Saturday: Increasingly cloudy, with a high near 50 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of rain after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds around 5 mph.