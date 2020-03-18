Red Rock Canyon Open Space Feature
Scott, front, and Tara Brown hike up the Greenlee Trail at Red Rock Canyon Open Space on Friday in west Colorado Springs. With sunshine and lots of rain, the flora in the canyon is flourishing and provides vibrant shades of green with dots of colored wildflowers throughout the park.

Summer solstice at Red Rock

 (Photo by Parker Seibold, The Gazette)

Wednesday will be warm and breezy in Colorado Springs ahead of a wet trio of days.

The high will top out just under 65 today, with winds from 5-20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. But showers enter the forecast tonight and into Thursday, when a rain/snow mix is expected. A chance of precipitation hangs around through Saturday night.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: Rain and snow ahead of 1 p.m., changing to snow; a 80% chance of precipitation. Accumulation of less than a half inch expected A high of 44, with winds from 10-30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just under 35 and winds from 10-15 mph. A 30% chance of snow after 12 p.m.

Saturday: Increasingly cloudy, with a high near 50 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of rain after noon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds around 5 mph.

