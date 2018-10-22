Pikes Peak northeast.jpg
The view early Monday morning, Oct. 22, 2018, from the summit of Pikes Peak, looking northeast. (Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs)
Warmer weather is expected for the beginning of the week in Colorado Springs, but you might consider keeping an  umbrella handy with chances of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

A high temperature near 70 is expected Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Cooler weather will linger Tuesday, starting with patches of fog between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., then a 20 percent chance of showers and possible thunderstorms after 3 p.m., meteorologists at the weather service say. The high temperature Tuesday will be near 52, followed by a 50 percent chance of rain through the night.

Rain is expected to continue through Wednesday, then the high will be near 54 with a 40 percent chance of showers throughout the day, and a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight.

Clear skies will return Thursday, bringing a high near 61 and chances of rain will lift into the weekend. The weather Friday, Saturday and Sunday is expected to be sunny with highs near 61.

