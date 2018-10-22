Warmer weather is expected for the beginning of the week in Colorado Springs, but you might consider keeping an umbrella handy with chances of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
A high temperature near 70 is expected Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Cooler weather will linger Tuesday, starting with patches of fog between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., then a 20 percent chance of showers and possible thunderstorms after 3 p.m., meteorologists at the weather service say. The high temperature Tuesday will be near 52, followed by a 50 percent chance of rain through the night.
Rain is expected to continue through Wednesday, then the high will be near 54 with a 40 percent chance of showers throughout the day, and a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight.
Clear skies will return Thursday, bringing a high near 61 and chances of rain will lift into the weekend. The weather Friday, Saturday and Sunday is expected to be sunny with highs near 61.