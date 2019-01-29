A warm weather trend will bring higher temperatures in the Pikes Peak region for the week after a snowy start, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo report.
The work week began with fluffy snowfall early Monday, with totals up to 5.5 inches in Black Forest, the service's snowfall report map shows. Areas in Colorado Springs received near an inch of snow.
Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies and high near 38 degrees. The low temperature overnight will plummet to 10 degrees. Overnight lows should range in the 20's for the remainder of the week after Tuesday.
The highs on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach near 50, according to the service's forecast.
Temperatures will continue to increase through the weekend with highs of 54 Friday and 55 Saturday and mostly sunny skies.
Sunday and Monday will see slightly lower high temperatures, ranging from 44 to 49 degrees.