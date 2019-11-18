Clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s are likely for the first half of the week in Colorado Springs, forecasters at the National Weather Service predicts.
Monday's high is predicted at 63 and Tuesday could reach 67 degrees.
But don't get used to the warm weather. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet -- a high of 51 and a low of 25 are predicted. Rain on Wednesday could turn to snow by nighttime, the weather service reported.
A chance of snow is possible through Friday, according to the forecast.
Here's the week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 51. A chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.