Warm temperatures should persist in Colorado Springs this week, with a Tuesday high of 66 and temperatures near 80 later in the week.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny and mild, with a high of 66. Wednesday look similar but breezier, with a high of 68 and winds gusting up to 20 mph. The high for the week should come Thursday, when temperatures will top out near 75.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 15-20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high near 56 and a 10% chance of shower and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 and winds from 5-10 mph.