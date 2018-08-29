Clouds settle on Wednesday morning and are expected to clear up before noon, making way for a high temperature around 81 in Colorado Springs.
A slight breeze will pick up around 2 p.m. and through the night, up to 15 mph, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. More clouds are expected throughout Thursday, but temperatures rise with a high around 89 on Thursday, and 87 on Friday.
The start of the Labor Day weekend looks promising for the Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival with partly sunny skies and a high near 80 on Saturday in Colorado Springs.