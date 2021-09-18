A warm sunny Saturday is on deck for Colorado Springs with a bit of wind.
The high for Colorado Springs Saturday is expected to be 86 degrees with a south wind blowing 9 to 17 miles per hour with gusts as high as 28 miles per hour, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports.
The warm weather will give way to a cooler evening with a low of 54 degrees with a northwest wind blowing 10 to 15 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.
While Colorado Springs has seen some warm weather lately, it looks like the city won't reach the record high of 93 degrees set in 2018.
The high for Pueblo is 91 degrees and the low is 58 degrees.