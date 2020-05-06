The I-25 corridor, including Colorado Springs, will be under a red flag warning Thursday afternoon due to gusty winds and low humidity, but Wednesday will be mild and cooler.
Wednesday will see a high temperature just under 65, with winds from 5-15 mph. Thursday's high will warm to 75, with wind gusts up to 35 mph that could fuel flames, the National Weather Service warns.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75 and winds from 10-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just above 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.