Colorado Springs will enjoy warm, breezy weather Tuesday through Thursday before wintry weather re-enters the forecast Thursday night.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-30 mph throughout the day, the National Weather Service reports.
Wednesday looks similarly, though slightly warmer and less windy. Thursday's high drops to just under 60 ahead of possible of rain and snow showers on Thursday night.
Friday's high will top out just above freezing, with snow showers likely. It's too early to tell how much precipitation can be expected Thursday night into Friday, but potential road icing is currently the main concern, a weather service meteorologist in Pueblo told The Gazette on Tuesday.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just over 65 and winds from 5-15 mph throughout the day.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high of 36 and winds from 10-15 mph. A chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle before 7 a.m., switching to snow showers, which are likely.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.