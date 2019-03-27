Sunny skies will keep warm weather and dry conditions throughout the Pikes Peak region over the next couple of days, while also prompting a red flag warning for areas south of Colorado Springs.
Wednesday's high in Colorado Springs is expected to reach 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The high temperature on Thursday will be near 73.
The highest temperature recorded since 1872 in Colorado Springs, for March 26 and March 27, was 81 degrees in 1971, the service's data shows.
The San Luis Valley is under a red flag warning Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m. Gusty winds and low relative humidity pose a threat for fire danger in the area. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 30 mph.
Thursday and Friday have a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms over El Paso County, meteorologists forecast. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the service for Thursday afternoon, focusing on risks of wildfires due to possible lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph.
Friday will be cooler with a high near 53 in Colorado Springs.
The weekend will stay cool and dry with a high of 41 on Saturday and 52 on Sunday.