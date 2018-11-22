A wanted woman allegedly bit and kicked a Colorado Springs officer Thursday morning during an arrest, police said.
Officers went to Edison Avenue and North Murray Boulevard about 7 a.m. for a reported disturbance and found Talina Means, 39, who had a warrant out for her arrest, police said. The officers tried to arrest her, and she began to resist.
Means was arrested on the warrant and is expected to face additional charges for the alleged assault, police said.
The warrant is for failing to appear in court on allegations of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, a felony; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense, court records show.