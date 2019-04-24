A K-9 officer of the Colorado Springs Police Department helped in the arrest of a wanted suspect late Sunday, police said.
Ozzie caught the suspect when he tried to run. Jaime Leonardo Cardona, 26, was wanted on escape and other felony warrants.
Police received a call that a wanted felon was in an apartment unit in the 800 block of Tenderfoot Hills Drive, south of Lake Avenue, at about 11 p.m.
An occupant who spoke with officers, 43-year-old Elizabeth Hopkins, was uncooperative, police said. While speaking with Hopkins, officers recognized Cardona in the living room. Cardona ran to the second-floor balcony of the apartment and jumped, then attempted to run away before Ozzie took action.
Police said Ozzie was hit by Cardona but was uninjured, Gazette news partner, KKTV, reported.
Cardona now faces charges of animal abuse, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest in addition to previous warrants. Hopkins was arrested for obstructing an officer for interfering with the arrest of Cardona, police said.