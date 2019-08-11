Luck finally ran out for a man who allegedly escaped from police multiple times. The Pueblo Police Department says he chose the wrong convenience store early Sunday morning.
Officer Brock Ruiz was in the middle of a traffic stop at the convenience store when the suspect in question pulled into the next parking spot.
"The driver didn't get out and go into the store, but just sat and stared at Officer Ruiz," the police department tweeted of the incident. "Well, the problem for this guy is that Officer Ruiz recognized the car as one which has fled from officers, including him, on a few occasions recently."
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.