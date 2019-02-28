A 19-year-old man wanted by Fountain police on multiple felony warrants has been arrested in southwestern Utah, jail records show.
Luciano Rodriguez Jr., also known as Junior, was taken into custody in Washington County by the Utah Highway Patrol late Wednesday. Fountain police were searching for him on suspicion of three counts of first-degree felony assault causing serious bodily injury, three counts of felony menacing and four other felony charges after an incident reported Feb. 2, according to court documents.
The Utah Highway Patrol and Fountain police did not immediately respond to calls for comment on Rodriguez's arrest.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call police at (719) 390-5555. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.