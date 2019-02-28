A 19-year-old man wanted by Colorado Springs police on multiple felony warrants was arrested in southwestern Utah in a car carrying 8 pounds of marijuana, Utah Highway Patrol said.
Luciano Rodriguez Jr., also known as Junior, was wanted by Colorado Springs police on suspicion of three counts of first-degree felony assault causing serious bodily injury, three counts of felony menacing and four other felony charges after an incident reported Feb. 2, according to court documents.
He was taken into custody in Washington County by the Utah Highway Patrol early Thursday, said spokesman Sgt. Nick Street.
Troopers stopped and searched the vehicle Rodriguez was allegedly riding in about 1:30 a.m. at mile post 4 on Interstate 15 4 miles north of Arizona border, Street said. They smelled burnt marijuana and, upon searching the car, reportedly found 8 pounds of raw marijuana in a duffel bag in the trunk.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, Street said. Street was not authorized to release their name, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests to comment.
Colorado Springs police also did not immediately return calls about the Feb. 2 incident.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call police at 390-5555. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.