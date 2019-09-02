A wanted man jumped out of a Colorado Springs apartment’s second story window Sunday afternoon and later jumped off the roof of another apartment building while trying to escape arrest, police say.
Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Mario Drive at 12:47 p.m. Sunday to investigate a reported disturbance, according to a release from Colorado Springs police. There, officers attempted to speak with a man later identified as 32-year-old Bryan Anthony Bates.
Bates jumped out of a second-story apartment window, about 25 feet above the ground, police said. He then ran into another apartment complex around which police established a perimeter.
Bates climbed out another window and onto the apartment building’s roof, police said. He then jumped off the roof, about 50 feet above the ground, and onto the roof of a recreational vehicle in the parking lot.
Bates suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. He had three outstanding warrants issued by El Paso County and was arrested on suspicion of obstruction, police said.