A wanted man was arrested near downtown Friday on suspicion of theft of several catalytic converters, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Around 7 a.m., three officers received information on a wanted man, later identified as 46-old-year Edward Tuma, near the 300 block of Boulder Place, officials said. Tuma initially went back into his residence after seeing police, but was eventually coaxed into coming out peacefully.
Tuma was arrested without incident, officials said.