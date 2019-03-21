A wanted felon led deputies on a chase in eastern El Paso County early Thursday, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The criminal, who was not named, was wanted on at least four felony warrants. They fled deputies before veering off Marksheffel road just north of the intersection with Fontaine Boulevard and crashing, KKTV said.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
One lane of Marksheffel was blocked following the wreck. The road was opened just before 5:30 a.m. after the wanted person's vehicle was towed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.