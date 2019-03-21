chase
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner KKTV.
Show MoreShow Less

A wanted felon led deputies on a chase in eastern El Paso County early Thursday, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

The criminal, who was not named, was wanted on at least four felony warrants. They fled deputies before veering off Marksheffel road just north of the intersection with Fontaine Boulevard and crashing, KKTV said.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

2 run from serious-injury crash in west Colorado Springs

One lane of Marksheffel was blocked following the wreck. The road was opened just before 5:30 a.m. after the wanted person's vehicle was towed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments