A 44-year-old wanted felon punched a Colorado Springs police officer in the head while trying to escape arrest Wednesday night, police said.

Marcus Bryant was seen in the 3500 block of West Colorado Avenue just after 8 p.m. When police tried to approach him, he ran and hid in a construction area, police reports said.

A K9 found Bryant lying in a mud puddle. When an officer tried to handcuff him, Bryant swung at the officer and hit him in the head, police said. The K9 attacked Bryant, who was then handcuffed.

Bryant sustained minor injuries from the K9 contact. The officer did not require medical treatment for the punch.

Bryant was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault of an officer and his felony warrant. Records did not show what the charges in the warrant.

