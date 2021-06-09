Police arrested a wanted felon Wednesday morning after he allegedly terrorized his wife and tried to run away from officers.
Colorado Springs Police responded to the 800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue around 5:49 a.m. after a woman said her husband, 41-year-old Narcisso Blea, assaulted her then followed her with a gun is his pocket, officer said.
Police said they found Blea but he ran. Officers said they caught up with him in a residential backyard, where he reached into his waistband. Officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint but he tried to run again. Police surrounded Blea and he surrendered, officers said.
Police said Blea had drugs, a holster and bullets on him when he was taken into custody. A gun was found in the backyard where police said he previously reached into his waistband.
Blea, a convicted felon on parole, was wanted on three felony warrants, officers said.