Want to hang out on set and have a walk-on role in the next Martin Scorsese movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro? How about being Ellen DeGeneres' co-host? Or go to dinner with Tom Brady after attending his first home game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
These are three of the many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities the ALL IN Challenge fundraiser is offering in its auctions and raffles. All of the money donated will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry — four organizations providing emergency food relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Rubin, executive chairman for online apparel retailer Fanatics, began the ALL IN Challenge on Tuesday. By Thursday afternoon, the movement had already raised more than $7 million in donations.
"We want to start what we're going to call the ALL IN Challenge," Rubin said in the Challenge's introductory video. "Together, what we want to do is literally build the largest movement with all the best entertainers, celebrities, athletes, business titans coming together to make a real impact on this issue."
Rubin, also the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, launched the movement with the "Ultimate Sports Fan Experience." The winner will receive a $100,000 Fanatics gift card, and tickets for 20 people for a suite and tailgate at the Super Bowl. That's only the tip of the iceberg — the winner also gets two tickets for every major sports championship, from Game 1 of the World Series to the Masters to the Olympic opening ceremony.
Former Denver Broncos quarterback and Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning went "all in" Wednesday with an offer of golf and dinner. Manning will fly to the winner's hometown and have dinner with the winner and 10 friends, and then the winner and two friends will join Manning for a round of golf at a local golf course.
The way to win the experiences are divided up into raffles and auctions. For the raffles, donation amounts range from $10 to $100 with an amount of entries attached to each amount. The auction winners will receive the experience at the end of the bidding window.