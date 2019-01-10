Two Walsenburg schools were closed Thursday after a student threatened harm to a middle school assistant principal, and four guns were stolen from school staff members’ houses.
Peakview School — a preschool through 8th grade — and John Mall High School did not hold classes amid concerns about the safety of students and staff, said Michael Moore, superintendent of Huerfano School District Re-1.
A middle school student threatened an assistant principal on Wednesday, Moore said. The threat came after the assistant principal’s house had been burglarized Monday and Tuesday nights — during which two handguns, cash and cologne were stolen, he said.
A middle school teacher’s house also was burglarized Wednesday night, during which an AR-15 rifle and a .357-caliber revolver were stolen, Moore said.
With four guns unaccounted for in the community, Moore said he had no choice but to close the schools.
“My first concern is, of course, the safety of the student and faculty members,” Moore said.
The assistant principal’s two handguns were later returned by a former student, Moore said. Details about that former student, or of any possible arrests in the burglaries, were not available Thursday evening.
A call to the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned.
The district operates on a four-day week so no classes were scheduled Friday.
Moore said he is unsure whether schools will remain closed Monday if the stolen guns are still missing.