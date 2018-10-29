A pedestrian and a bicyclist died within 24 hours in Colorado Springs, bringing the year's traffic deaths total to 43, tying the record set in 1986.
A woman was hit and killed at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. A southbound Pontiac Grand Am struck her while she was in a crosswalk, police said, though witnesses told them she was walking against the signal.
The woman, whose name was not released, was the 10th pedestrian killed by a vehicle this year in the city.
The driver, Elizabeth Bennett, 29, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide associated with driving under the influence of a suspected drug, police said.
Beau Russell, 39, was killed by a car while crossing the same intersection Oct. 23.
"I can't overstate how important it is for us all to just slow down," police spokesman Howard Black told Gazette news partner KKTV. "Pay attention."
A bicyclist who was hit by a car Oct. 23 near North Weber and East Dale streets died Monday, police said. His name was not released.
The man was cycling north about 7:30 p.m. when the car, also northbound, struck him, police said. They said speed, drugs and alcohol aren't considered factors in the crash.
The man was the fourth cyclist killed in the city this year.
The Police Department received federal funds this month to increase speeding enforcement by paying for officers' overtime from November through September 2019, a news release said.