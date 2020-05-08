- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.

El Paso County school districts won’t know until at least next week whether they can host in-person graduation ceremonies, but officials are betting the pomp and circumstance will happen.

“We want to ensure we're well prepared to follow through with our ceremonies as we wait for approval,” said School District 49 spokesman David Nancarrow, after announcing Thursday that Sand Creek High seniors can pick up caps and gowns Friday, in anticipation of a June 26 ceremony.

“We want to remain proactive with our plans that align with guidance provided by county health and are supported by the Board of County Commissioners,” Nancarrow said.

The El Paso Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to request a variance from the state prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more people, under pandemic constraints.

Such a waiver would allow schools to provide alternative, outdoor-only commencement ceremonies limited to graduating seniors and minimal staff.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Jared Polis must sign off on the proposal.

The formal application and review process for variances “strives for a three-day turnaround,” a spokeswoman from the Colorado State Joint Information Center said Thursday.

“But due to volume and the complexity of the requests, it may take longer,” she said in an email.

As of Wednesday, the state had not yet received a variance application from El Paso County, she said.

The application is waiting on signatures from county commissioners as well as representatives from the county's three hospital systems, said Dr. Leon Kelly, county coroner who also is assisting the El Paso County Public Health Department during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, schools interested in holding in-person graduations are preparing proposals that would need to follow strict rules, Kelly said.

Only seniors and school district staff could attend. All would have to wear masks and stay 6 feet away from each other. And staggered event times might be necessary for large classes.

Alternative virtual coverage would need to be available for those who didn’t attend, and students would have to sign a behavior contract and complete a health screening survey, among other requirements.

The local health department can't approve schools' plans until the governor agrees to the variance, Kelly said.

Whether the governor will give his support is unknown. Polis is prohibiting traditional graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic, and guidelines the Colorado Department of Education issued Monday are stricter than what El Paso County is proposing.

Kelly said he thought it's worth a shot, though.

Colorado Springs School District 11 is covering all the bases.

The district will broadcast virtual ceremonies online in mid-May on the day of prescheduled traditional graduations.

D-11 also is drafting plans to hold five in-person graduation ceremonies at Garry Berry Stadium on the tentative dates of July 20-24, according to a letter parents received Tuesday from Superintendent Michael Thomas.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument has selected July 23-24 at its districtwide athletic stadium for tentative in-person ceremonies, after hearing “overwhelmingly” from that seniors and parents prefer some type of in-person event.

Academy D-20 also surveyed the class of 2020, with the majority expressing the desire for an in-person experience, Superintendent Tom Gregory told county commissioners Tuesday.

The district is considering having seven ceremonies between June 20 and June 26 at its districtwide athletic stadium.

School District 49 intends to hold in-person events for Vista Ridge, Sand Creek and Falcon high schools at the Rocky Mountain Vibes’ field at UCHealth Stadium June 25-27

“By scheduling in late June, we are preserving the very slight possibility that Gov. Polis will amend his order to permit guests at graduations,” Peter Hilts, chief education officer wrote in a letter to families sent Tuesday.

“No leader in any official capacity has even hinted that he will do so, and many officials have stated explicitly that he will not,” Hilts said. “But we have a plan for safe guest participation should that guidance change.”

The El Paso County request is thought to be the first in the state pertaining to graduation ceremonies.

While public health and the governor have granted variances to two Colorado counties — Eagle and Mesa — those involved requests to relax rules on restaurants, fitness centers and campgrounds.

As of Thursday, 11 additional requests were pending, according to the Colorado State Joint Information Center. They include an update to the Eagle County waiver, and new applications for various requests from Custer, Rio Blanco, Yuma, Moffat, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Fremont, Logan, Sedgwick and Lincoln counties.