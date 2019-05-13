You used to not be able to miss it. There were thousands and thousands of perfect-looking cars parked south of Colorado Springs at the Pikes Peak International Raceway.
Now, they're all gone.
So, what's happening? Tim Jackson, the president and CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, told Gazette news partner KKTV that most will be fixed and re-sold.
The Volkswagens were parked in the lot after the 2015 emissions cheating scandal. The scandal forced the company to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty in the United States.
VW admits that nearly 600,000 diesel cars in the U.S. were programmed to turn on pollution controls during testing and off while on the road.
For years, the VW's sat in the lot along I-25. The numbers slowly dwindled until now. Jackson believes the vehicles will be inspected, the software will be fixed, and then they can re-enter the marketplace.