El Paso County election officials will mail ballots to the county’s approximately 380,000 active, registered voters on Monday, Oct. 15.
Voters who do not receive their ballots by Friday, Oct. 19, should verify their registered address at govotecolorado.com. If the registered address isn’t correct, the information can be updated with a Colorado driver’s license.
Voters who don't get a ballot or need a replacement can contact the county’s elections department by calling (719) 575-8683 or emailing elections@elpasoco.com. They can also visit one of the county’s Voter Service and Polling Centers to pick up a ballot or vote in person.
At these centers, open through Election Day, residents can also register to vote and vote in person.
Election officials recommend that voters mail their ballots no later than Wednesday, Oct. 31. After that, voters can return their ballots by depositing them at one of the county’s 15 drop-off locations, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 6, and ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted.
Starting Monday, Oct. 15, a polling center will be open at the Clerk and Recorder’s main office at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road. Additional locations will open on Oct. 22, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.
There will be 15 ballot drop-off locations across the county, including the Colorado Springs City Administration Building at 30 S. Nevada Ave., Library 21c in northern Colorado Springs, the Fountain Police Department, the Falcon Fire Protection District, Manitou Springs City Hall and Monument Town Hall.
For more information about voting in the election, including a full list of drop-off locations and polling centers, visit epcvotes.com.