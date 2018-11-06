Colorado’s conservative bastion, the 5th Congressional District, held fast in Tuesday’s midterm election as Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn won his seventh term, according to projections by the Associated Press.
As of 7:39 p.m., Lamborn had collected 58.33 percent of the vote, compared to the 38.48 percent collected by his Democratic challenger, Stephany Rose Spaulding, the Secretary of State’s Office reported.
Lamborn's win falls in line with the district’s historical tilt, even as a widely predicted Democratic wave was expected to upset political races across Colorado.
Lamborn has maintained mostly radio silence during the campaign, as Democratic challenger and political newcomer Stephany Spaulding has gone on the attack.
Spaulding would have been the first Democrat, the first woman and the first African American to hold the seat if she had won. She is a tenured professor of women’s and ethnic studies at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
But Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly 2-to-1 in the district, a factor in Lamborn's repeated re-elections since 2006.
Spaulding has called Lamborn inept and said re-electing him to a seventh term would only worsen national frustration and cynicism.
Throughout the race, Lamborn has maintained a sizable financial lead.
As of mid-October, he had raised $669,736 to Spaulding’s $337,544 and spent $753,466 to her $268,693, say campaign finance data filed with the Federal Elections Commission.
Lamborn has said he’s proud to partner with President Donald Trump, saying that cooperation has benefited the economy and fully funded the military. Electing Spaulding would undermine that growth and contribute to the looming possibility of Republicans losing their U.S. House majority, he has said.
One stark contrast between the two candidates is on gun control.
Spaulding backs mandating background checks for all gun buyers and instituting a national red-flag law so family or friends could alert law enforcement about a gun owner who's mentally impaired, likely to commit a crime or both. She says those changes could stanch the rising tide of shooting deaths.
Lamborn has fought to uphold gun rights, and his congressional website details his opposition to gun-control legislation passed by President Barack Obama’s administration.
Obama had ordered that background checks include mental health records of would-be gun buyers and that more federal investigations be conducted into illegal online weapons trafficking, among other things.