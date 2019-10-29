If you haven’t mailed your ballot, it’s too late to rely on the mailman for the Nov. 5 election, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office warned Tuesday.
Ballots dropped in the mail may not make it in time to be counted for the off-year election, which includes tax measures, school board races and a mayoral contest in Manitou Springs.
Instead, voters should deposit their ballots at 24-hour drop boxes at more than two dozen locations across the county by 7 p.m. on Election Day to ensure that their vote is counted, said Kristi Ridlen, a spokeswoman for the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Voter Service and Polling Centers are now open at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road and the four other branches of the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. In addition to dropping off ballots, residents may also visit those locations to register to vote, vote in person, get a replacement ballot or update voter registration.
There are about 20 other ballot drop-off sites. For a full list of polling centers and ballot drop boxes, visit epcvotes.com.
Anyone with questions about voting can contact the Elections Department at 575-8683 or elections@elpasoco.com.