Pete Lee, Democrat
Campaign Website: peteleecolorado.com
Twitter: @PeteLeeColorado
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/peteleeco/
Email Address: reppete@gmail.com
Education: Ohio Wesleyan University 1970 BA; Wharton School, U. of Pa 1970-71; Akron (Ohio) School of Law, JD 1975
Experience: 8 years serving as State Representative, HD18; 30+ years lawyer in private practice and small business owner; 10 years with Fortune 500 sized companies
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
My funding priorities continue to be education, including early childhood, K-12 and higher education, transportation and health care. I have spent eight years in the House working to reform our criminal and juvenile justice systems to ensure that we are effectively targeting our budgeted resources on programs that actually reduce recidivism and are truly rehabilitative and restorative. I will continue to focus on these priorities.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not? (The bill, which will likely be introduced again in the next session, would have allowed law enforcement or family members to legally remove firearms from mentally ill people deemed a threat to themselves or others.)
I voted for HB18-1346, the bipartisan “red flag bill.” The bill was sponsored by House leaders from both parties, as well as District Attorneys, Sheriffs and many law enforcement personnel from across the state. It was a measured approach to prevent imminent violence with firearms by addressing instances of serious and dangerous mental illness. The bill was a common sense way to protect individuals from causing harm to themselves and others, while safeguarding their constitutional rights.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
Colorado has a $9 billion backlog of transportation projects, a growing population, and regular traffic jams on our highways. Senate Bill 200 along with Initiative 110, which if passed by the voters in November, will provide $400 million to finance $6 billion in bonds. They are steps in the right direction. The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation District is a model for regional cooperation and funding of transportation and could be considered as a template to scale statewide.
Pat McIntire, Republican
Campaign Website: McIntire2018.com
Campaign Facebook Website: facebook.com/mcintire2018/
Email Address: Patrickmcintire84@gmail.com
Education: High School Diploma
Experience: Entrepreneur/Small Business owner; El Paso County Volunteer coordinator for Darrell Glenn Senate Campaign; Legislative Intern for State Senator Owen Hill
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
Working to ensure increased transportation funding from within the existing budget.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not?
I do not support the red flag bill as written. While I understand the thought behind it, I believe it opens the door to the removal of a constitutional right without due process. While the law is well intentioned it sets a dangerous precedent that I cannot support.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
I do believe there is a desperate need for increased transportation funding. But a state that has seen a 40% in budget increases over the last 8 years should not have to raise taxes to accomplish this. I believe we need to redirect money from the existing budget into transportation (see Q1) and as a State Senator I am prepared to lead that fight.