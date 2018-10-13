Gil Armendariz, Democrat
Campaign Website: gilforcolorado.net
Twitter: @Gil4 Colorado
Email Address: gil4cosd9@gmail.com
Education: Univ Texas at El Paso 2 years BS Medical Tech/Computer Science; Just under 2000 classroom hours Data/fiber optics/national network maintenance Bell System Standard
Experience: 30 years in telecommunications, Fortune 100 data engineering & design/Core Networking of National & International services. Built services for local, county, state, & federal entities.
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
My State budget priorities are a modification of the interplay of Tabor, Gallagher, amendments 19 and 23 need to be modified to provide funding for State projects. The constant bills that are required to fund the necessities of day to day government distracts from setting funding that anticipates necessities versus being in a reactive mode.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not? (The bill, which will likely be introduced again in the next session, would have allowed law enforcement or family members to legally remove firearms from mentally ill people deemed a threat to themselves or others.)
The “red flag bill” made sense, with the support of law enforcement, this was a positive move. Civil rights can be protected via certified examination, but if an individual’s mental state poses a threat to the public, the “red flag bill” could go a long way to prevent mass shootings & loss of life. This is a step in the right direction.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
Proposition 110 provides a reasonable path forward and secures funds for transportation. To get things rolling forward, this has been the best proposal I have seen to date.
Paul Lundeen, Republican (Incumbent)
Campaign Website: paullundeen.org
Twitter: @paul_lundeen
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/LundeenPaul
Email Address: RepLundeen@gmail.com
Education: B.A. New York University, Studied Journalism, Economics, History
Experience: Value adding entrepreneur, 10 companies over 30 years; Representative Colorado House. Education, Judiciary, Transportation Committees; Former Chair Colorado State Board of Education
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
Education. Drive more dollars into classrooms to better serve students and pay teachers more.
Transportation. The state budget grows by more than a billion dollars each year. We must change our public budget paradigm from consumption to investment. Prioritize taxpayer dollars in ways that promote opportunity and economic growth like investment in roads and bridges.
Public Safety. We do not have an honest understanding of the societal costs of marijuana. El Paso county is especially hard hit. The voters were promised marijuana would be managed like alcohol. To provide for the public safety the state must honor that promise.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not?
This is an important issue that does need improved public policy. The red-flag bill is represented to be a bill about mental health. But when you understand the bill it becomes clear it is about property rights. A better way to get at the root issue of mental health is to improve on the existing 72-hour mental health hold laws. A bill to confiscate private property with a long list of additional unintended consequences is not the best approach.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
The state budget grows by more than a billion dollars each year and has for more than a decade. During that decade almost none of the income taxes and sales taxes the people of Colorado paid have gone to roads and bridges. We must prioritize taxpayer dollars in ways that promote opportunity and economic growth like investment in roads and bridges. An expanded commitment of general fund dollars should be shifted to roads and bridges because transportation infrastructure is an appropriate job for a properly limited government.