Lois Landgraf, Republican (Incumbent)
Education: University of Maryland: bachelor’s degree; University of Washington: master’s of business administration
Experience: Fountain City Councilor from 2007 to 2011; Professional experience developing and managing multi-million dollar budgets; Six year record of successful legislation for veterans, human trafficking, victims of rape and domestic violence, law enforcement, disabled and more
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
I would like to continue to add funding to education and transportation. We should continue to backfill the negative factor and increase teacher salaries. If possible I would like to increase the reserve account that will be in the State Highway Fund so that we could increase bonding and set more aside to repay the debt service during a lean budget year.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not? (The bill, which will likely be introduced again in the next session, would have allowed law enforcement or family members to legally remove firearms from mentally ill people deemed a threat to themselves or others.)
I voted NO on this bill. We continually say that the horrific attacks we have seen at schools and other places around the country are caused by “mental health, not guns.” I truly believe this to be true and know that we need to figure out a way to help those with mental illness. However, taking away guns with no due process and/or probable cause is not the solution. We cannot violate people’s 2nd amendment rights.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
Transportation has been underfunded for years. We must improve our roads to encourage businesses coming to Colorado which provides jobs. We need to make sure goods from the far reaches of our state and from out of state can be delivered in a timely fashion. SB1, which passed this year, allowed for $3.5 billion in bonding. This was reduced to $2.34 billion. I would return to the original amount, putting additional funds in the reserve account to ensure Colorado can repay the service debt during a lean budget year. I would fund the (Interstate 25) Gap at 4 lanes.
Liz Rosenbaum, Democrat
Education: Pikes Peak Community College: social sciences and anthropology; Regis University: secondary education and social services
Experience: small-business owner; high school history teacher; founder of the Fountain Valley Clean Water Coalition; County Commissioner Candidate for District 4 in 2016; community activist
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
Funding our education system — to include students in classrooms, teachers, technology, and infrastructure — is one of my top priorities. In the past, amendments, laws and bills have been passed cutting funds from our school systems without the future consequences in mind. We have a financial deficit of over $850 million our schools should have received but never did, and no plans to fix it. We have to restructure and start moving forward with a goal of progress and positive growth for our children.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not?
I support the Red Flag Bill proposed this last year in Colorado, like many other states have already passed, because it has a basis in law and due process for law abiding citizens and citizens in crisis. From a temporary order to a long term order, a court can decide based on evidence and not hearsay. Often times warning signs have clearly occurred before mass shootings, and family members did not have any course of action to take in preventing deaths. We have to take preventative action while still protecting our Second Amendment Rights.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
Yes, we need to increase funding for transportation projects in our state because our population is growing rapidly. We need to repair and maintain existing road systems, expand some interstate areas and also provide new multimodal transportation options where it is feasible. Public transit is more than just moving people from point A to point B, we need to allow greater access to transportation while also protecting our environment. We need progressive tax reforms and incremental increases in multiple areas of taxation — not just an increase in sales tax to pay for the needed funding for transportation projects.