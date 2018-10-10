Brenda Krause, Democrat
Campaign Website: electbrendakrause.com
Twitter: @brendahd15
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/brendaforhousedistrict15/
Email Address: brenda4housedistrict15@gmail.com
Education: Bachelors Degree in Psychology-University of Colorado; Master Degree in Community Counseling-University of Northern Colorado; Colorado Real Estate Broker’s License from Century 21; Licensed Professional Counseling License from the State of Colorado
Experience: Former small business owner of Real Help In Real Estate and current real estate investor; former military wife; Licensed therapist and member of “The I Team” that worked with the Department of Human Services; 2008 National Delegate for the Democratic Party; Volunteer for several Campaigns
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
The important issues are supporting education and paying our teachers and staff a fair salary, safety in our community and in our homes, upgrading our infrastructure and roads, improving the quality of our environment, and quality mental health care. A society is only as robust as the quality of its education. I think to underfund this important resource — our own children — is a society that has forfeited its obligation to these future little citizens. We are 46th in the nation in what we pay our teachers. This is not about waste — but about a state that has deferred educational needs that will have a budget surplus.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not? (The bill, which will likely be introduced again in the next session, would have allowed law enforcement or family members to legally remove firearms from mentally ill people deemed a threat to themselves or others.)
I do support the Red Flag Bill. An average of 760 Americans are shot each year by current or former partners. In the public dialogue mental illness has been the blame for the high number of gun fatalities. While mental health may play a factor most domestic violence situations are about conflict in the home and high levels of stress. Partners who may contemplate leaving the marriage or extreme money issues are often the catalyst for these violent events by the other partner. Belief systems that support violence as a way to keep a partner in the relationship is a big factor as are also immaturity, poor problem solving skills, and lack of a healthy support system.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
Yes I do think there is a need to increase funding for transportation projects. Underinvestment has left us with 9 billion of unmet transportation needs as congestion gets worse. With our booming economy that created an extra 1.3 billion in revenue last year, the legislature allotted 495 million in 2018 to transportation and I hope these additional needed funds through our robust state will continue in order to fix the roads. As part of the legislature I will also encourage fellow lawmakers to take serious looks at the state general budget to identify and redirect monies needed to this important and critical issue.
Dave Williams, Republican (Incumbent)
Campaign Website: DaveForColorado.com
Twitter: @RepDaveWilliams
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/daveforcolorado
Email Address: Dave@DaveForColorado.com
Education: B.A. — Political Science
Experience: Incumbent state representative with 8 plus years of small business executive experience.
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
We should prioritize our state budget for legitimate needs like education for K-12, road and bridge maintenance/expansion, and public safety. Unfortunately, Colorado faces continued attempts by big-government interests to increase taxes and spending. We need to stop big-government liberals from giving our money to Denver special interests who only succeed by feeding at the public trough. Our budget has increased about 1 billion dollars every year, for the past 10 years. Last session, legislators passed the largest budget in Colorado history at 29 billion, and Democrats still say that’s not enough. Our economy will prosper when we shrink government and allow the free market to operate unencumbered by government subsidies or burdensome regulations or taxes.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not?
No. I will continue to oppose the so-called “Red-Flag” bill. This radical gun-control bill was opposed by the NRA as well.
It’s an irresponsible, gun-grabbing piece of legislation that not only violates the 2nd Amendment, but also erodes our 4th and 5th Amendment protections. No one’s property, especially their means to self-defense, should be taken away without due process of law. The so-called “Red-Flag” bill would make citizens “guilty until proven innocent” in the eye of an overreaching government.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
Colorado doesn’t have a revenue problem, Colorado has a spending problem caused by big-government politicians who continuously dream of new ways to take more money away from our families. We wouldn’t have these problems with transportation had Democrats worked with Republicans to prioritize tax dollars toward maintenance and building new roads and bridges. Democrats need to stop holding our commutes hostage for tax hikes and, instead, allocate existing general fund revenue toward transportation. I support the Independence Institute’s “Fix Our Damn Roads” initiative and oppose any tax or fee increases because government is too big and spends too much on the wrong priorities.