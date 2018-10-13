Terri Carver, Republican (Incumbent)
Campaign Website: terricarver.org
Twitter: @Terri_Carver
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/terricarver.org
Email Address: terri@terricarver.org
Education: BA University of Nebraska; JD Marquette University Law School; LL.M, George Washington University Law School
Experience: Effective State Representative — passed 15 of my 18 bills in 2018 with bipartisan support; 29 years military service (retired Colonel); Taught university courses in space law and energy law
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
My priorities are transportation, education, wildfire mitigation, and public safety. As to transportation funding, see #3 below. This year I supported over $450 million for school funding, $30 million for school safety, and funding for my bill to assist schools with youth suicide prevention programs — within the existing budget. I successfully added $3 million for wildfire mitigation and will push for increased mitigation and expedited regional firefighting to put out fires quickly. I fought to double state assistance to local law enforcement to shut down illegal pot grows. Unfortunately, it was voted down. I will try again in 2019.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not? (The bill, which will likely be introduced again in the next session, would have allowed law enforcement or family members to legally remove firearms from mentally ill people deemed a threat to themselves or others.)
I did not support the 2018 red flag bill. That bill was a complex 30-page bill, introduced at the end of session. In 2019, we should build on the 2017 mental health hold law that passed with bipartisan support. For individuals with mental illness who are an imminent threat to themselves or others, there is a process for a mental health evaluation within 72 hours, and then into appropriate treatment. A court hearing is provided. This significant public safety issue involves constitutional principles and deserves thoughtful consideration of the legislature to get it right.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
A resounding “Yes!” for more resources for transportation. Funding for a long-term, sustainable transportation system is a top priority. Currently, we have huge deficits in infrastructure and maintenance. We must make transportation funding a permanent budget priority. There must also be a fair and equitable distribution of transportation resources across the state. I strongly support Proposition 109 “Fix Our Roads” to construct state-wide priority projects without a tax increase or tolls — similar to bills I supported in the legislature. I oppose Proposition 110 which would increase the state sales tax with only 45% going to state transportation projects.
Kent Edward Jarnig, Democrat
Campaign Website: KentJarnig4HD20.org
Twitter: @Replicationdude
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/Kent4HD20
Email Address: kent@KentJarnig4HD20.org
Education: BS University of Minnesota
Experience: Senior Management for 2 manufacturing companies; Owner of 2 small businesses; Vietnam Combat Medic
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
I am a fiscal conservative. However, I am concerned with Colorado being the #1 economy, but our teacher pay is 47th. We expand I-25, but put in toll lanes. We are running out of water, but have no plan to bring water down from the mountains. The TABOR formula needs to be changed to add housing costs. This is fair.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not?
Yes. This is not a second amendment issue. It is a safety issue.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
I would love to see light rail down to Pueblo. But if this was proposed, we would also need to add it to Fort Collins and probably Grand Junction. It’s hard to believe that this would be revenue neutral. Especially considering that we can’t add 2 free lanes on I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. I would like to see some hard numbers on cost, and the realistic percentage that riders would pay. Realistically, adding affordable light rail is cheaper than never ending highway expansion.