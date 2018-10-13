Mary Elizabeth Fabian, Republican
Campaign Website: fabianforcolorado.com
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/fabianforcolorado
Email Address: fabianforcolorado@gmail.com
Education: Seton School — High School graduated with a 4.0; Pikes Peak Community College — 3 classes shy of Associates in Business
Experience: President of the Military Council of Catholic Women, recognized as a distinguished volunteer on Fort Carson and serving several years on non profit boards and Parent Teacher Organizations; Automotive, Education and Intellectual Property private sectors
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
Looking seriously at Education spending and what can be done to encourage more money making its way to our classrooms and teachers is a big priority. I am also interested in reducing wasteful practices and improving efficient spending as I do in my business partnerships.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not? (The bill, which will likely be introduced again in the next session, would have allowed law enforcement or family members to legally remove firearms from mentally ill people deemed a threat to themselves or others.)
I do not support the proposed “red flag bill”, as a Domestic Violence Survivor, I see this bill having holes that would significantly endanger victims as they take steps towards safety and independence.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
I think that the state has had funding via tax dollars to support transportation projects and instead spent it in other areas. I believe we need to refocus our efforts to increase transportation spending, outside of the Denver Metro area within our current budget constraints.
Maile Foster, Independent
Campaign Website: FosterForColorado.com
Twitter: @foster forco
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/FosterForColorado
Email Address: maile@fosterforolorado.com
Education: Attended UCLA and Harvard Business School while employed full time at IBM; Completed CFP® program at Boston College
Experience: Single mother since age 18; 20 years IBM — led $35 million unit; 20 years small business owner — CFP®, $30+ million client assets managed; 18 years Colorado Springs community service, including Past President of the Rotary Club of CO Springs
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
This past legislative session, we saw that both parties care more about winning elections than getting things done. The result has been short-sightedness when it comes to solving the big problems facing our state. As a small business owner, I am going to bring long-term thinking to our state budget.
As an independent, I can work to bridge the partisan divide and take the best ideas no matter where they come from. My priorities for the state budget are: Infrastructure repair/investment, supporting public education, and access to affordable healthcare.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not?
I stand with Colorado’s law enforcement officers in supporting the “red flag bill” as a step that can be taken to reduce gun violence.
I strongly support the Second Amendment, but when you have one party in the pocket of the NRA and the other party in the pocket of Michael Bloomberg, nothing is going to get done on this issue unless we fundamentally change our political landscape by electing independents.
Three-quarters of all gun deaths in Colorado are suicides. If we want to get serious about stopping gun deaths, we must address gun deaths by suicide.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
Transportation is key to our economy through tourism, getting hard working people from one destination to another, and in ensuring our local businesses can transport goods and services across the state.
I support state funding for transportation projects. There should be a sustainable, ongoing source of funding for our transportation/infrastructure system. The 2018 legislative session made a good start, but more far-reaching policy initiatives are needed to tackle our transportation issues. Colorado’s economic future, along with the health and safety of its residents are at risk.
Marc Snyder, Democrat
Campaign Website: electmarc snyder.com
Twitter: @Marc SnyderHD18
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/marcsnyderforHD18
Email: marc@elect marcsnyder.com
Education: Emory University: law degree, bachelor’s degree in political science, bachelor’s degree in economics
Experience: Manitou Springs mayor from 2010 to 2016; Manitou Springs City Councilor from 2004 to 2010; has served on boards and commissions for organizations including the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, El Paso County Board of Health, Pikes Peak Regional Building Department
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
My priorities for the 2019-20 state budget are education, environmental protection, transportation and school safety. We must properly fund public education and increase teacher’s pay! We must repay the approximately $800 million currently owed to our school districts. The state must increase the environmental protection matching funds available to local jurisdictions for fire and flood prevention. We must address our transportation infrastructure backlog within the current budget through bonding and other tools. I applaud the $40 million in next year’s budget for school safety that allows local districts to decide how best to use the funds, and this funding must continue.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not?
I absolutely support the “red flag bill” and the senate’s failure to pass it was a huge disappointment. As a citizen and as an attorney, I am committed to protecting individual’s constitutional rights and privacy. The decision to temporarily remove firearms from someone suffering from mental illness cannot be made lightly, and we must have strong safeguards to prevent misuse and abuse. However, it can be done properly and the senate’s refusal to provide this critical tool to justifiably concerned families and local law enforcement was a shameful lost opportunity.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
Despite perhaps the strongest state economy in the country, we are falling further and further behind in addressing our transportation infrastructure needs, and are unable to plan for a future mass transportation system that will support our expanding economy and growing population. We must increase transportation funding within the current State budget through bonding and other tools. We must ask the voters to revise the rigid “ratchet down” provisions in TABOR and dedicate the additional revenues to transportation funding and future planning. As a former Mayor and 12-year board member of the Pikes Peak RTA, I cannot support a state sales tax increase.