Tim Geitner, Republican
Campaign Website: timforhd19.com
Twitter: @tgeitner
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/timgeitnercolorado
Email Address: tim@timforhd19.com
Education: Bachelor’s in Business Administration, UCF — 2007
Experience: Legislative Liaison to Colorado Springs City Council; U.S. Army Reserve Officer, 13+ years total service, deployed to Afghanistan; CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate); Small Business Owner
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
Statewide, infrastructure needs ought to be among the priorities for the state budget, e.g. roads, bridges, water projects, etc. By addressing our aging infrastructure, we will better empower the Colorado economy to grow in the decades ahead and meet the demands of our growing population.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not? (The bill, which will likely be introduced again in the next session, would have allowed law enforcement or family members to legally remove firearms from mentally ill people deemed a threat to themselves or others.)
I would not have supported HB18-1436. 1436 did not allow for appropriate due process protections for the “respondent,” as defined in 1436.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
I will vote NO on Proposition 110! An increase to state taxes is not the answer when the state budget has grown each year by approximately $1 billion with little to none of those funds directed to roads & bridges. We must do the hard work to appropriately prioritize existing tax dollars.
Asia Zanders, Democrat
Campaign Website: asiazandersforhd19.com
Twitter:@azfor cohd19
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/asiazandersforhd19
Email Address: asiazandersforhd19 @gmail.com
Education: Associates in Sociology and Political Science; Bachelors in Political Philosophy in progress
Experience: Army Medic — 4 yrs; Supervisor Evans Army Community Hospital — 2 years; Breast Clinic Liaison — 1 yr; Boundary Committee for Widefield School District 3 — Current
What are your priorities for the state budget for 2019-20?
My priorities for the state budget would be to work with my fellow representatives to fund areas such as: education, infrastructure, healthcare, and environmental/ conservation needs first. There are many issues which must be deliberated, but if we focus on the people of Colorado over the profits of big businesses, we will be heading in the right direction. In doing this, we can be sure that fair, livable wages and fair prices are provided to us so we, too, can prepare for our futures.
Do you support the so-called “red flag bill,” which was proposed in the 2018 session and will likely be re-introduced in the 2019 session? Why or why not?
I 100% support the red flag bill. It is important to ensure safety within our communities and relationships. We do not want our loved ones hurt because a person decided to make a permanent solution to a temporary issue. This bill will allow law enforcement or family members to temporarily (up to 6 months) hold a weapon of an individual who commits a domestic violence crime or personal harm is evident. It WOULD NOT go into personal medical or behavioral records, but would be based on interaction between a defined incident which would allow the action to happen.
Do you think there’s a need to increase state funding for transportation projects? If so, how would you propose accomplishing this?
Our economy is booming here due to the influx of people moving to Colorado. We need to increase state funding for transportation, as our roads continue to crowd. Creating extra bus routes, train transit, and bike lanes would reduce traffic. This will provide individuals and families who have to travel a distance to work or leisure an affordable option to make it to their destination. I support Proposition 110 — which will slightly increase sales tax — to fund transportation ahead of time instead of taking away from education or other necessities and eliminate future debt.