Amanda Campbell, American Constitution Party
This candidate did not provide a response to The Gazette’s Voters Guide questionnaire.
Jena Griswold, Democrat
Campaign Website: Jenaforcolorado.com
Twitter: @Jena Griswold
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/Jenaforcolorado
Email Address: info@jenaforcolorado.com
Education: University of Pennsylvania Law School, JD; Whitman College, magna cum laude, B.A. in Politics and Spanish Literature; Estes Park High School, High School Diploma
Do you feel like Colorado’s election system is safe from outside interference?
Colorado was targeted by Russian cyber-attack in the 2016 election. We have taken positive steps forward, but our elections recently received a B-ranking. We need to double down on cyber-security. I will work to protect Colorado’s elections from foreign or domestic interference. I will also fix our statewide voter registration system, which went down in 2016, causing 2-3 hour lines to vote in some places. I plan to fight for more resources from the federal government, and work with private sector cyber-security experts and the top minds in government to ensure that we are ready for 21st century challenges.
Are the registration requirements and regulations imposed by the Secretary of State’s Office too much, too little or just right?
The requirements are just right. I believe the Secretary of State should make it easier for eligible Coloradans to vote. That’s why I plan to expand automatic voter registration and why I disagreed with my opponent sending our personal voter information to Trump’s Voter Commission. The Commission was chaired by someone with an ugly history of disenfranchising eligible citizens, and immediately sued for federal overreach. Williams sent our voter data to the Commission, causing thousands of Coloradans to cancel their voter registration. I won’t make rash decisions like this because every eligible Coloradan deserves to have their vote to count.
What’s the boldest proposal on your agenda for the next four years?
Billionaires, special interest groups, and big corporations are spending millions to influence the outcome of our elections. And their spending is often unreported and secret. As Secretary of State, I will fight for real campaign finance reform that increases transparency of these hidden campaign donors and gets secret money out of Colorado state campaigns. I will make sure campaign finance laws are enforced, and that special interest groups and politicians play by the rules. In contrast, Mr. Williams has fought against campaign finance reforms that would increase transparency.
Blake Huber, Approval Voting Party
Email Address: blake@Approval VotingParty.com
Education: Washburn University of Topeka majored in economics.
Experience: 30 years management experience; Managed budgets of over $6 million in current dollars; Served as union steward
Do you feel like Colorado’s election system is safe from outside interference?
Our current system is a choose one voting system and is very susceptible to an attack. If we change to a different system like Approval Voting where a voter can vote for all the candidates they agree with, our voting system will be much more secure.
Are the registration requirements and regulations imposed by the Secretary of State’s Office too much, too little or just right?
Over the past several years laws have been changed by the legislature to make it easier to gain ballot access and to become a candidate. I see no reason to change the requirements currently in place.
What’s the boldest proposal on your agenda for the next four years?
We need to study alternative voting methods to allow voters to better express themselves at the ballot box. Our current vote one system allows a voter, some people feel forces voters, to pick the lesser of two evils. A system like Ranked Choice Voting where voters will rank their choices first, second, third, fourth, etc. or Approval Voting where voters can select all the candidates they agree with would be far superior to our method of voting.
Wayne Williams, Republican (Incumbent)
Campaign Website: winwithwayne.org
Twitter: @Williams forCO
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/WayneWilliams forColorado
Email Address: wayne@winwith wayne.org
Education: B.A., Brigham Young University; J.D., University of Virginia; Certified Elections Registration Administrator
Experience: 2015-Current, Colorado Secretary of State; 2011-15, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder; 2003-11, El Paso County Commissioner; 1998-Current, Small Business Owner, Law Offices of Wayne Williams
Do you feel like Colorado’s election system is safe from outside interference?
Yes. I worked hand-in-hand with County Clerks across Colorado to rapidly and safely modernize Colorado’s ability to run elections, recently directing the statewide implementation of new, paper-based voting systems. I emphasized election integrity, and in 2017 oversaw the nation’s first statewide risk-limiting audit, designed to catch election errors. Thus, we can safely say that no votes were changed by foreign actors.
In 2016, when Russian hackers attempted to interfere with U.S. elections, Colorado was ready. That’s why both the Washington Post and the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary recently called Colorado the safest state in America to cast a vote.
Are the registration requirements and regulations imposed by the Secretary of State’s Office too much, too little or just right?
Just about right. Colorado law outlines voter registration eligibility requirements. Under my leadership, it is easier than ever for eligible electors to register to vote. You can register online at govotecolorado.com or text “CO” to “2VOTE” [28683]. I also worked with the Legislature to establish automatic voter registration tied to driver’s licenses.
As a direct result of my efforts, Colorado has the highest voter registration percentage in the nation.
For same-day registration, Colorado should require photo identification—in several instances we have been informed by the Post Office that a same day registrant did not live at the given address.
What’s the boldest proposal on your agenda for the next four years?
Colorado’s recall election process is specified in the Constitution and does not mesh well with the way elections are conducted today. Crafting a constitutional referendum to update the process and obtaining voter approval is my boldest proposal. To obtain 2/3 approval in the legislature will require proven ability to work across the aisle and forge the necessary compromises.
Three other items warrant mention: implementing the multi-year creation (for which I recently received legislative approval) of both new elections software and new business software and continuing to lead in cybersecurity.