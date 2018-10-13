Bill Hammons, Unity Party
Lieutenant Governor Running Mate: Eric Bodenstab
Campaign Website: billisrunning.com
Twitter: @wrhammons
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/unitypartybill
Email Address: bill@wrhammons.com
Education: 1997 B.A., English and American Literature, New York University (New York, NY); 1993 Permian High School (Odessa, TX)
Experience: 2005-Present Chairman, Unity Party of Colorado; 2004-Present Chairman, Unity Party of America; 2016-Present Supervising Agent, American Income Life; 2005-2016 Owner-Operator, wrhammons.com; 1998-2005 Manager, Rights and Reprint Sales, Newsweek Magazine
What makes you a better choice than your opponents?
I’m the best choice for the simple reason that I’m truly something new under the sun (for once). I founded (with my father) the now-38-state Unity Party of America the day after the 2004 Election, and founded the Unity Party of Colorado by personally gathering well over 1,000 valid voter signatures in multiple statewide races, placing myself as a Unity Party candidate on the General Election ballot. Those 1,000 signatures put the Unity Party on the voter registration form as the “Unity” option, and the 1,000 voters who subsequently affiliated with “Unity” put UP into official party status in Colorado.
Rank in priority the top three issues you want to work on, and explain your first choice.
Colorado can and should lead the way as a state example in fighting Climate Change, in providing all citizens (through Medicare-inspired means) with the health care they need and deserve, and in growing and developing a sustainable economy. Climate Change and its effects are real, are man-made, are a real threat, and can be fought. We need to move our state’s taxation system away from punishing workers for feeding their families, and towards discouraging destructive behavior of all kinds. Such a system would be a more efficient and constructive model for the national sales tax long advocated by many conservatives.
The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR, gets a lot of criticism. Does it need fixing?
TABOR doesn’t need fixing; it needs replacing with laws that better respect and acknowledge the intelligence of voters. Telling local governments what they can and cannot do with their own revenues is inappropriate (note that I oppose some forms of local taxation on principal, but to effectively tell local voters how much they choose to legally tax themselves is like outlawing exercise). The approval of TABOR implies that the lawmakers representing the two-party duopoly (and not representing their constituents) cannot be trusted to productively spend money, and I wholeheartedly agree; it’s time to finally outlaw gerrymandering at all legislative levels.
Scott Helker, Libertarian Party
Lieutenant Governor Running Mate: Michele Poague
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/pg/scotthelkerforgovernor
What makes you a better choice than your opponents?
The biggest difference is that I do not think of Government as having the only solutions. Because I do not put myself in a box where only 10% of the solutions are, I am free to explore the other 90% of the solutions that are available.
Rank in priority the top three issues you want to work on, and explain your first choice.
My three issues begin with water. The solutions put forward by both Mr. Stapleton and Mr. Polis will not increase the volume of water in the Colorado river basins or refill the aquifers in Colorado and by default the aquifers in the surrounding states.
The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR, gets a lot of criticism. Does it need fixing?
TABOR does not need fixing! Not because there is unjustified criticism of TABOR, but because what choice do we have? Puerto Rico has already declared bankruptcy. In the next decade Illinois, California and New York must follow. Worse, how long before we must pay off the 21 trillion dollars of Federal debt, and how? Until we can elect legislators to the State Assembly and Senate who are fiscally responsible, TABOR will need to stay in place as is! In fact, I would encourage the other 49 states and the Federal Government to pass TABOR-like amendments so that their economies could be as strong as Colorado’s, and they would not need to file bankruptcy.
Jared Polis, Democrat
Lieutenant Governor Running Mate: Dianne Primavera
Campaign Website: polisforcolorado.com
Twitter: @PolisforCO
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/PolisForColorado
Email Address: info@polisfor colorado.com
Education: Princeton (BA)
Experience: Started several successful businesses; Founded public charter schools for at risk youth; Launched startup accelerators; Chaired the State Board of Education; Served as the U.S. Representative for the Second Congressional District
What makes you a better choice than your opponents?
I’ve started businesses, created hundreds of jobs, and built schools for at-risk youth. I’m especially proud to have helped launch Patriot Boot Camp, a mentorship program that has helped veterans and military families launch their own small businesses. My 100-day health care plan will reduce premiums, stop prescription price gouging, and expand access to quality care across Colorado. Walker Stapleton has said he will roll back the Medicaid expansion and get rid of Colorado’s health exchange — throwing hundreds of thousands of Coloradans off their insurance and driving up costs for the rest of us.
Rank in priority the top three issues you want to work on,and explain your first choice.
1) Tackling the rising cost of living so Coloradans can afford to live and raise their families here
2) Building a world-class public education system
3) Expanding access to high-quality affordable health care
Far too many Coloradans today feel like they can’t get ahead despite our booming economy. Paychecks have barely budged, but between housing, health care, school, and daycare, the cost of living has gotten out of control. We need to build a Colorado economy where people can not just get by, but thrive — whether it’s the farmer whose livelihood is in danger due to drought, the young professional whose income isn’t keeping up with the rent, or the parents struggling to pay their health premium on top of the staggering cost of preschool.
The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR, gets a lot of criticism. Does it need fixing?
Any reforms to TABOR will have to be done in a bipartisan way. I would oppose changing the provision in TABOR that gives voters a say over new taxes. As governor, I will convene Republicans, Democrats and the business community to fix the growth formula and provide more flexibility so that we can invest in important priorities like public schools and transportation.
Walker Stapleton, Republican
Lieutenant Governor Running Mate: Lang Sias
Campaign Website: stapletonforcolorado.com
Twitter: @Walker Stapleton
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/Walker.R.Stapleton/
Email Address: info@stapleton forcolorado.com
Education: B.A. from Williams College; M.B.A from Harvard Business School; Graduate Degree in Business Economics from London School of Economics
Experience: Two term State Treasurer of Colorado; Former CEO of Sonoma West Holdings, a publicly traded real estate investment firm
What makes you a better choice than your opponents?
I believe my track record of working in a bipartisan way to defend the taxpayers of Colorado puts me in the best position to serve as our next Governor. Just two years ago, former Democratic Governor Bill Ritter and I were co-chairs of the effort to defeat Amendment 69. This disastrous plan for a government-run, single-payer health care scheme was defeated with nearly 80% of the population joining us and voting no. My opponent has embraced this policy for rationed, low-quality healthcare. His plan for single-payer healthcare, along with his plan for 100% renewable energy are simply too expensive and too radical for Colorado.
Rank in priority the top three issues you want to work on, and explain your first choice.
My top priorities are: health care, transportation, and attainable housing. All of these issues boil down to a single concern; managing our growth. Colorado is in the midst of an economic boom, but this boom has come with negative side effects that impact everyone in our state. With the hundreds of thousands of new residents has come deteriorating roads and skyrocketing price increases for housing and health care. These factors are detracting from our quality of life and eating into the economic gains that we have seen from our growth. We must solve our transportation woes without raising taxes.
The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR, gets a lot of criticism. Does it need fixing?
I believe that TABOR has been a critical component to our state’s economic growth since it became part of Colorado’s Constitution. Every household must balance their own budget and I think it is critical that our state government does the same. Giving voters a voice in how much of their hard-earned dollars government can take and spend is a safeguard against out-of-control tax and spend policies that have overrun states across the country. This amendment has created a government that is more accountable and responsive to the will of taxpayers.